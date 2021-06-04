Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.46. 806,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,917,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $232.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

