Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 11,182 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.60. The company had a trading volume of 141,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,556. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $198.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.