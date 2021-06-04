Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 649,418 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 899.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,418 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 1.75% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ZYNE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,160. The company has a market cap of $215.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

