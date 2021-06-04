Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 762.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,214 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up approximately 0.9% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $118,771,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 974.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,819,000 after buying an additional 322,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

NYSE FMC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $117.78. 2,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,860. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $93.52 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.