Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 517.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the quarter. Calavo Growers comprises 0.8% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.33% of Calavo Growers worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,478. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

