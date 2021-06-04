Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $9.72 Million Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 192.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,553 shares during the period. GrowGeneration accounts for about 1.7% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of GrowGeneration worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 40.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,213. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.88 and a beta of 2.91.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,305 shares of company stock worth $5,146,202 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

