Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,559. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $101.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.23. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

