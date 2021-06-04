Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,169.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $48.96 on Friday, hitting $2,396.54. The stock had a trading volume of 58,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,299. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,273.39. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

