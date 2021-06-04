Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.09. 436,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,294,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $81.46. The company has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

