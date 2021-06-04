Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 1,385 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $138.63. 11,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,497. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

