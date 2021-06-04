Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 3,347 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

NYSE:V traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.44. The stock had a trading volume of 137,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.24. The company has a market capitalization of $446.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

