DecentBet Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $185,338.78 and approximately $223.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00078695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.01007477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.57 or 0.10067601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00052432 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

