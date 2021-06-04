Decentraland Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $127.39 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00078271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00026229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.43 or 0.00998327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.65 or 0.09806568 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00051438 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

MANA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,347,927 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,458,521 coins. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.