DeepBrain Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $38.82 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $38.82 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00068512 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00293435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004410 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024511 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

