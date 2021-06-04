DeepOnion Market Cap Hits $9.13 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $4,315.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00056465 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00042345 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,502,083 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.