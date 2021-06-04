Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lowered by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 34.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,165. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

