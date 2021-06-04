DeGate Trading 6.8% Higher This Week (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $29.09 million and approximately $69,435.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00066370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00298395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00238306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.01071078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,613.97 or 1.00099739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,995,774 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

