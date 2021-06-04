DeHive (DHV) Market Capitalization Hits $653,777.57

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. DeHive has a total market cap of $653,777.57 and approximately $401,576.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeHive has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00005685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00068879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00295481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00236923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.46 or 0.01194052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,479.13 or 0.99789450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars.

