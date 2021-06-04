Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE VCF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in un-insured, investment grade, tax-exempt Colorado municipal obligations, including airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care/retirement revenue bonds, convention center/auditorium/hotel revenue bonds, dedicated tax and fees revenue bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, school district general obligation bonds, school district revenue bonds, turnpike/toll road revenue bonds, and water and sewer revenue bonds.

