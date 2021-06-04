Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
NYSE:DDF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.75. 15,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,259. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.