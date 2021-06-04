Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSE:DDF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.75. 15,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,259. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

