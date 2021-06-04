Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

VFL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. 11,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,896. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.