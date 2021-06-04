Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
VFL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. 11,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,896. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $13.99.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
