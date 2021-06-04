Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Shares Down 3.2%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 47,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 203,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

DCTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,551.65% and a negative return on equity of 173.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, COO John Purpura bought 4,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $37,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,713 shares in the company, valued at $176,276.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 15,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. 23.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

