Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) (LON:CLNR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.69

Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) (LON:CLNR)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.48 ($0.02). Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02), with a volume of 11,484,023 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.74 million and a PE ratio of -7.38. The company has a current ratio of 70.37, a quick ratio of 69.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) (LON:CLNR)

Cluff Natural Resources Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds a 100% interest in two gas licenses covering an area of 598 square kilometers in the Southern North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

