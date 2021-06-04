Denbury Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,526 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,303% compared to the average daily volume of 180 call options.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.46. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $2,824,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,086,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

