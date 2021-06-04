Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $108.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.76.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $110.59 on Friday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 184.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

