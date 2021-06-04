Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $140.00

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.75.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $139.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2,280.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

