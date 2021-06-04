Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.70

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €20.70 ($24.35) and last traded at €20.20 ($23.76), with a volume of 92760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €20.04 ($23.58).

DEQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.65 ($21.94).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -4.82.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

