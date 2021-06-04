Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of DPSGY stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 82,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $68.80.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

