Dev Protocol Price Tops $5.09 on Major Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $363,228.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.09 or 0.00013773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

