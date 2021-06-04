Devery (EVE) Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Devery has a market cap of $341,337.96 and $9,837.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Devery has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00078881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.99 or 0.01011015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,639.39 or 0.09785989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052180 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,698 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,108 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

