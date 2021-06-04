Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) EVP Sells $301,096.32 in Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DVN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. 9,845,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,009,813. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.81.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,383 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 121,624 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.51.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

