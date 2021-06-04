Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.40. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.29, with a volume of 75,535 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXT. Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.79.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.28 million and a P/E ratio of 5.58.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.4406995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

In other news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,001.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

