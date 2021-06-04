Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Diamond S Shipping posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 11.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DSSI shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Diamond S Shipping stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 190,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $416.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 12.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 13.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 357,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

