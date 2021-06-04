Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Truist increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,900 shares of company stock worth $5,246,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 407,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.76. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.67.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

