DigitalNote One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,041.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $12.68 million and $11,041.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.99 or 0.00779083 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,044,198,439 coins and its circulating supply is 4,896,859,547 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

