Digitex Market Capitalization Reaches $7.88 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. Digitex has a total market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00078784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.50 or 0.01004235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.74 or 0.09832810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00052095 BTC.

Digitex is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

