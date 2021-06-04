Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dillard’s worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDS. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,815.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $4,164,700. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

DDS opened at $156.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

