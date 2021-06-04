Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 42,057 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average volume of 17,523 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 694.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 812,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 710,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $828,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 258.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 180,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,306. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

