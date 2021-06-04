Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director John C. Malone Sells 124,839 Shares

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,104,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,197,398. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 37.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Discovery by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.