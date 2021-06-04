Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Down 1.6%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares fell 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $29.63. 6,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,823,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Discovery alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.