Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Shares Down 0.4%

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69.25 ($0.90). 113,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 441,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.91).

The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.28. The company has a market capitalization of £116.28 million and a PE ratio of -16.89.

In other Diurnal Group news, insider Richard Ross sold 20,000 shares of Diurnal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total value of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

