Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 5,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 2,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $253.64 million, a PE ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

