DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.86 and last traded at $57.86. Approximately 1,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 149,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.54.

BOOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -178.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.77.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,720.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,855,000 after acquiring an additional 182,968 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after buying an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after buying an additional 112,022 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in DMC Global by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DMC Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

