DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Issues Earnings Results

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $194.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.42. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.81 and a beta of 0.81. DocuSign has a one year low of $131.26 and a one year high of $290.23.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.