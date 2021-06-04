DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $288.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $282.00 to $288.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOCU. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $26.39 on Friday, hitting $221.14. 273,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.42. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $131.26 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.35 and a beta of 0.81.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

