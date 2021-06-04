DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $282.00 to $288.00. The stock had previously closed at $194.75, but opened at $206.20. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. DocuSign shares last traded at $220.16, with a volume of 170,700 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.35 and a beta of 0.81.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

