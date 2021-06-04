Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Dolby Laboratories worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after purchasing an additional 612,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $95.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.82. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.