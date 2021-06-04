Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $432.04.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $425.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 926.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,051,000 after acquiring an additional 88,468 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 225,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,871,000 after buying an additional 115,440 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

