DomRaider (DRT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.78 Million

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. DomRaider has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $9.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider (DRT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling DomRaider

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

