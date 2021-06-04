DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Trading 5.4% Higher

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $146.86 and last traded at $146.66. 46,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,349,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.72.

The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion and a PE ratio of -19.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.22.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,645,831 shares of company stock worth $1,144,771,143. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,042,000 after buying an additional 185,942 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,758,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

